UMC team urges Lubbock health officials to combat synthetic drugs

Charlie Williams, a nurse with the Nurses Educating on Illegal Drugs & Synthetics Outreach group through UMC Health System, said there's been a "huge influx of patients" affected by synthetic drugs at University Medical Center. "We're spending so much money on this crisis," she said during a presentation about synthetic drugs at the Lubbock Board of Health meeting on Friday.

