U.S. Senate candidate O'Rourke hosting barbeque dinner in Lubbock Monday

The dinner, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at J&M BBQ, located at 3605 34th St. O'Rourke is currently a Democratic U.S. Representative from El Paso who earlier this year announced he will seek his party's nomination in 2018 for the Senate seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. O'Rourke first visited Lubbock in April to host a rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.