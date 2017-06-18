TXL Pro Experience 6-17-17

Participants of TXL Pro Experience and NFL players huddle up after workouts on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Lubbock Sports Training in Lubbock, Texas. Javen Ramirez a TXL Pro Experience participants runs the ladder sideways during a workout on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Lubbock Sports Training in Lubbock, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.