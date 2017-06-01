TxDOT: Message boards to be installed in Lubbock district beginning Monday

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a $691,771 project to expand the Lubbock district's Intelligent Transportation System by adding six message boards to its network. Installation of the Dynamic Message Boards will begin the week of June 5 along Interstate 27 in Hale and Swisher counties, U.S. 60 in Parmer County, U.S. 84 in Bailey County and U.S. 87 in Lynn County, according to a TxDOT news release.

