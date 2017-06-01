TxDOT: Message boards to be installed in Lubbock district beginning Monday
The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a $691,771 project to expand the Lubbock district's Intelligent Transportation System by adding six message boards to its network. Installation of the Dynamic Message Boards will begin the week of June 5 along Interstate 27 in Hale and Swisher counties, U.S. 60 in Parmer County, U.S. 84 in Bailey County and U.S. 87 in Lynn County, according to a TxDOT news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|May 25
|684lpv
|3
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC