TxDOT: Fatal crash in Amarillo prompt...

TxDOT: Fatal crash in Amarillo prompts delay in Lubbock's South Loop 289 resurfacing project

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A $7.5 million resurfacing project that was scheduled to begin along South Loop 289 frontage roads on June 4 has been postponed due to the deaths and injuries of several employees with the agency's contractor J. Lee Milligan who were killed in a crash on Sunday in Amarillo. The crash occurred on Interstate-40 and resulted in the deaths of three employees and two others seriously injured, states Dianah Ascencio, public information officer for TxDOT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) 1 hr Dearshelley 526
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC