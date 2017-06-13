TxDOT: Fatal crash in Amarillo prompts delay in Lubbock's South Loop 289 resurfacing project

A $7.5 million resurfacing project that was scheduled to begin along South Loop 289 frontage roads on June 4 has been postponed due to the deaths and injuries of several employees with the agency's contractor J. Lee Milligan who were killed in a crash on Sunday in Amarillo. The crash occurred on Interstate-40 and resulted in the deaths of three employees and two others seriously injured, states Dianah Ascencio, public information officer for TxDOT.

