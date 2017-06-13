TxDOT: Fatal crash in Amarillo prompts delay in Lubbock's South Loop 289 resurfacing project
A $7.5 million resurfacing project that was scheduled to begin along South Loop 289 frontage roads on June 4 has been postponed due to the deaths and injuries of several employees with the agency's contractor J. Lee Milligan who were killed in a crash on Sunday in Amarillo. The crash occurred on Interstate-40 and resulted in the deaths of three employees and two others seriously injured, states Dianah Ascencio, public information officer for TxDOT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Dearshelley
|526
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May '17
|NAME
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC