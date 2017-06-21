Truck hauling cow parts spills load o...

Truck hauling cow parts spills load on Southeast Lubbock highway

Crews spent more than an hour cleaning up cow parts dumped on U.S. 84 after a tractor-trailer lost part of its load in a crash early Wednesday evening in Southeast Lubbock. Around 4:30 p.m. Lubbock police received a call from a driver saying some of the load he was hauling spilled onto the roadway at Slaton Highway and Martin Luther King Blvd., and it was causing a hazard to other drivers, according to LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

