Truck hauling cow parts spills load on Southeast Lubbock highway

Crews spent more than an hour cleaning up cow parts dumped on U.S. 84 after a tractor-trailer lost part of its load in a crash early Wednesday evening in Southeast Lubbock. Around 4:30 p.m. Lubbock police received a call from a driver saying some of the load he was hauling spilled onto the roadway at Slaton Highway and Martin Luther King Blvd., and it was causing a hazard to other drivers, according to LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

