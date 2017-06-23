Tour of Christian recording artists make Oct. 12 at Lubbock's United Spirit Arena

A selection of Christian music recording acts, all on an AiR1 Positive Hits Tour, will perform on Oct. 12 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The AiR1 Positive Hits Tour, sponsored by Food for the Hungry, will find five Christian music recording acts featured in concert Oct. 12 at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave. Confirmed performers are Grammy Award nominee Skillet, Grammy nominee Brit Nicole, American Idol alum Colton Dixon, and special guests Tauren Wells and GAWVI.

