Tom and Connie McMillian

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Tom and Connie McMillian of Lubbock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 14 with a tropical trip and family dinner. Children include: Tommy and Karen McMillian, Gary and Terri Ashby and Mark and Terrie McMillian all of Lubbock, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

