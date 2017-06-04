Thunderstorms expected Tuesday night on the South Plains
Showers moved through Lubbock going into Sunday evening, wrapping up a weekend of storms that swept across the South Plains throughout the weekend. Rainfall average on Sunday was 0.02 of an inch, according to Mark Conder with National Weather Service in Lubbock.
