Texas man bitten by snake received 80 doses of anti venom

EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's baby love nest: The lavish 10-bedroom, $400,000-a-month Malibu hideaway where the megastar new mom of twins, husband Jay Z and five-year-old Blue Ivy are bonding Texas man who tried to kill a rattler is fighting for his life after a snake bite and has received EIGHTY doses of anti-venom Milton Richards , 53, from Klondike, Texas is recovering after he was bitten by a rattlesnake he tried to kill A man who tried to kill a rattler is fighting to survive after the venomous snake retaliated and bit him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.