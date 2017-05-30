Tea Infused Wine comes to Lubbock on Monday
A tea store in Lubbock, Teasters, is doing something that has never been done in the country they! The store will start making and selling wine infused tea beginning next week. Rick Austin,owner of Teasters, had tea and wine experts come from around the world to check out what Austin was doing.
