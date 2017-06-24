Storms, cooler temps expected on South Plains through early week
"At least through Monday, we'll certainly have a chance for rain," said Joe Jurecka, senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Lubbock." As the week goes on, it'll become dryer and hotter."
