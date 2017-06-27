Standard Sales purchases Wichita Falls distributor
Standard Sales Company announced Friday it will extend its Texas business east after agreeing to purchase Falls Distributing Company in Wichita Falls. The purchase will expand Standard Sale's reach to 54 counties, adding 13 counties in Texas.
