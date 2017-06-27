Southeast Lubbock family catches porch theft on doorbell camera
A family in Southeast Lubbock was able to catch someone stealing a package off their front porch with their doorbell security camera. "I think more than anything else, the package can be replaced, but that's where your family is at," said Zach Dunlop, victim of the package theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jun 23
|nancy p
|1
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May '17
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC