South Plains College prepares for Aug...

South Plains College prepares for August opening of new Lubbock Center

There are 1 comment on the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled South Plains College prepares for August opening of new Lubbock Center. In it, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that:

Registration is open for classes at South Plains College, but you don't have to drive to Levelland for all of your classes. South Plains College has had a Lubbock location in the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center for about 20 years, but this fall semester, classes will be in a newly-renovated SPC Lubbock Center.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
nancy p

Lubbock, TX

#1 14 hrs ago
A good plan
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May '17 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May '17 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May '17 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC