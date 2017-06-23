South Plains College prepares for August opening of new Lubbock Center
Registration is open for classes at South Plains College, but you don't have to drive to Levelland for all of your classes. South Plains College has had a Lubbock location in the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center for about 20 years, but this fall semester, classes will be in a newly-renovated SPC Lubbock Center.
#1 14 hrs ago
A good plan
