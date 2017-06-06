Smoke and fire will be visible during Lubbock airport training exercise
Live fire training at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport - Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Training Facility during the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association and Lubbock Fire Rescue FireOps101 course on Oct. 8. Smoke may be visible as live fire training is underway at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on Tuesday, according to Airport Operations and Security Manager Zeb Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC