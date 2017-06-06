Smoke and fire will be visible during Lubbock airport training exercise

Live fire training at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport - Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Training Facility during the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association and Lubbock Fire Rescue FireOps101 course on Oct. 8. Smoke may be visible as live fire training is underway at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on Tuesday, according to Airport Operations and Security Manager Zeb Austin.

