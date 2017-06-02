Slow, training storms causing floodin...

Slow, training storms causing flooding in Southern and Eastern Lubbock County

12 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

From Lubbock to Slaton and even moving over to Central Lynn County is a slow-moving storm that is causing flooding. "We have some very slow moving and training storms that are travelling across the south eastern and eastern parts of Lubbock," said meteorologist Jenn Daniel with the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

