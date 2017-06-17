SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock service over 300 hot dogs to Lubbock Challenger Little League
SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock served over 300 hot dogs on Saturday afternoon in Central Lubbock for the Lubbock Challenger Little League end-of-season celebration. About 150 children with the Lubbock Challenger Little League have completed their season, and the league celebrated over food and announced award winners, according to a press release.
