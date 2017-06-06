Sculptures mounted in median near Mahon Library

These sculptures, by Jerry Daniel, represent imaginative dancers. They are located across the street east from Mahon Library, 1306 Ninth St. These sculptures by Jerry Daniel, which represent imaginative dancers, have been installed across the street east from Mahon Library, 1306 Ninth St. Two symbolic sculptures called The Llano Dancers have been mounted on concrete pedestals in a median area across the street east from Mahon Library, 1306 Ninth St. According to an announcement by the Civic Lubbock Board, it will host a dedication ceremony for the public later this summer after site work is complete.

