Sculptures mounted in median near Mah...

Sculptures mounted in median near Mahon Library

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

These sculptures, by Jerry Daniel, represent imaginative dancers. They are located across the street east from Mahon Library, 1306 Ninth St. These sculptures by Jerry Daniel, which represent imaginative dancers, have been installed across the street east from Mahon Library, 1306 Ninth St. Two symbolic sculptures called The Llano Dancers have been mounted on concrete pedestals in a median area across the street east from Mahon Library, 1306 Ninth St. According to an announcement by the Civic Lubbock Board, it will host a dedication ceremony for the public later this summer after site work is complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC