SCORE group hoping for Lubbock revival
SCORE, a business mentorship resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is looking to revive the Lubbock chapter, which has been inactive since 2013. "The goal is to start the chapter here again," Mike Rose, a certified SCORE mentor in Dallas, said.
