Salvation Army offering cool quarters as 100-degree heat expected for Lubbock
With several days expected to break the century mark going into this weekend, Lubbock's Salvation Army will serve as a cooling station for homeless individuals needing shelter from the heat. According to Kaitlyn Frederick, community relations director, West Texas residents understand the importance of staying in the shade and keeping hydrated during extreme weather.
