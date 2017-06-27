Salvation Army in Lubbock names new c...

Salvation Army in Lubbock names new captains

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Nathanael and Lucila Doria were transferred to Lubbock from San Antonio and took on the role of captains for the organization on June 19, according to a news release from The Salvation Army. The Dorias, originally from Mexico, moved to California with the organization in 1991, working in California and Arizona for several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 25 NAME 5
News South Plains College prepares for August openin... Jun 23 nancy p 1
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May '17 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May '17 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May '17 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC