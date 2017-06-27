Salvation Army in Lubbock names new captains
Nathanael and Lucila Doria were transferred to Lubbock from San Antonio and took on the role of captains for the organization on June 19, according to a news release from The Salvation Army. The Dorias, originally from Mexico, moved to California with the organization in 1991, working in California and Arizona for several years.
