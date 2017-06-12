Reunion planned by Lubbock High class

2017-06-12

A Westerner Round-Up meet and greet is planned for 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 21. School tours and visitation are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22 at Lubbock High. A dinner with entertainment and visitation is planned from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Merket Center on the Texas Tech campus.

