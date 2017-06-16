Resthaven to hold "Burn the Brisket" for Lubbock area firefighters
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park will host a "Burn the Brisket" event and community fundraiser for Lubbock area firefighters on June 21. From noon to 3 p.m., firefighters are welcomed to attend the event at 5740 W. 19th St., where food will be served at no cost. During this time, the community is invited to come by and support Lubbock Fire Rescue in their "Fill the Boot" and "Warm Coats for Kids" campaigns by making a monetary donation.
