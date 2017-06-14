Ramos told police woman begged for life before deadly stabbing
A member of Nakasha Nolan's family gasped after watching Ruben Ramos III describe how he stabbed to death the 23-year-old woman as she begged for her life two years ago. Most of the testimony on Wednesday focused on the last moments of Nolan's life as jurors heard Ramos recount to a Lubbock police detective how he was high on synthetic marijuana when he and another man took turns stabbing her then left her to die.
