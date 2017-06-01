Proposed Lubbock Civic Center Hotel g...

Proposed Lubbock Civic Center Hotel gets boost in Texas Legislature

A bill waiting for the governor's signature would allow Lubbock to capture taxes for the possible hotel to use for renovations to the neighboring Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This was one of the added benefits Lubbock's Downtown Tax Increment Finance Board discussed when recommending the city pursue the public/private hotel downtown - to amend the state's tax code to give the city a rebate of the 6 percent hotel occupancy tax and the 6.25 percent sales and use tax generated by the hotel for 10 years.

Lubbock, TX

