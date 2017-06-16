Popular clothing chain H&M to open Lubbock store
Clothing retailer H&M will open at the South Plains Mall in Lubbock in the fall of 2018, officials with the mall and retailer announced this week. The Lubbock store will also carry kid's clothes, with sizes for newborns through teenagers, Hennes and Mauritz Inc. said in a news release late Thursday.
