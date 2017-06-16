Ponce, wanted for sexual assaults, arrested after brief police chase in North Lubbock
After a two-day search by Lubbock police and sheriff's officials, a man wanted in connection with at least two recent sexual assaults was in custody late Friday. Thomas Ponce, 27, was believed to be behind multiple, random sexual assault cases in Lubbock County and was considered to be dangerous, police Chief Greg Stevens said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.
