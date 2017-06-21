Police seek vandal who tagged Lubbock church sign with graphic image, language

Police are investigating a report of vandalism at a church, where a sign was spray painted with the words "God is Dead" along with an obscene image early Monday morning in Southwest Lubbock. At about 6 a.m., Lubbock police responded to the reported vandalism at Word Aflame United Pentecostal Church, 6901 82nd St., according to a report.

