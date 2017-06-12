Police search for person who picked up lost wallet in convenience store
Lubbock Police officers are hoping someone recognizes a man who was caught on camera picking up a wallet that fell out of a customer's pocket at a convenience store. On May 27, 2017, a customer dropped his wallet after he paid for items at the 7-11 on 50th and Quaker Ave. Surveillance video shows the man standing behind the victim in line pick up the wallet after paying for his own items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
