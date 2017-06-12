Police search for person who picked up lost wallet in convenience store

Lubbock Police officers are hoping someone recognizes a man who was caught on camera picking up a wallet that fell out of a customer's pocket at a convenience store. On May 27, 2017, a customer dropped his wallet after he paid for items at the 7-11 on 50th and Quaker Ave. Surveillance video shows the man standing behind the victim in line pick up the wallet after paying for his own items.

