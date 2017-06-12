Police search for person who picked u...

Police search for person who picked up lost wallet in convenience store

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Lubbock Police officers are hoping someone recognizes a man who was caught on camera picking up a wallet that fell out of a customer's pocket at a convenience store. On May 27, 2017, a customer dropped his wallet after he paid for items at the 7-11 on 50th and Quaker Ave. Surveillance video shows the man standing behind the victim in line pick up the wallet after paying for his own items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) 23 hr Dearshelley 526
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lubbock County was issued at June 14 at 6:00PM CDT

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,759,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC