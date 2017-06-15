Police search for couple in South Lub...

Police search for couple in South Lubbock hotel burglary case

14 hrs ago

Lubbock police are searching for a couple suspected of stealing from a hotel's audio/video equipment closet on June 6. Lubbock police are searching for a couple suspected of stealing from a hotel's audio/video equipment closet on June 6. Officials are searching for a couple behind a burglary in which they reportedly entered a closet containing audio/visual equipment June 6 at a South Lubbock hotel and stole several items. According to the police report the crime was committed in the evening as the couple reportedly entered a Clarion Hotel at 3201 South Loop 289 through a side door.

