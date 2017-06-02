Police release video after Lubbock wo...

Police release video after Lubbock woman said men chased, yelled racial slurs at her

14 hrs ago

Lubbock police on Friday released surveillance videos they say are connected to a woman's report that she was chased and assaulted by men who yelled racial slurs at her last week as she left a game room near 40th Street and Avenue A. Lubbock police on Friday said they are asking for the public's help in providing tips as police continue investigating a situation involving a truck "intentionally hitting a car" in the early morning hours of May 26 in the area around the Coyote Moon game room. Tiffany Pelt, LPD spokeswoman, said investigators are analyzing security camera video from the incident obtained from several businesses on the route.

