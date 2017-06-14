Police ID, seek suspect in Central Lubbock sexual assault
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated sexual assault Wednesday morning at a Central Lubbock apartment. Investigators identified 27-year-old Thomas Ponce as a suspect in the assault that was reported about 10:45 a.m. at the Village at Overton in the 2400 block of Mac Davis Lane, according to Lubbock police.
