Police ID, seek suspect in Central Lubbock sexual assault

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated sexual assault Wednesday morning at a Central Lubbock apartment. Investigators identified 27-year-old Thomas Ponce as a suspect in the assault that was reported about 10:45 a.m. at the Village at Overton in the 2400 block of Mac Davis Lane, according to Lubbock police.

