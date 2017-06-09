Nguyen given three-year federal prison sentence for causing emergency landing in in Lubbock
U.S. Senior District Judge Sam Cummings told Jerry Ba Nguyen on Friday in his courtroom that his intolerable and unjustified actions in September that caused the emergency landing of an American Airlines flight was the reason he sentenced him to three years in a federal prison. Cummings' sentence comes four months after Nguyen, 25, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to a federal felony count of interfering with flight crew members.
