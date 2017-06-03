New board members elected for Lubbock young lawyers association

The board includes: Justin Kiechler, president; Eliott Nixon, president elect; Kayla Wimberley, treasurer; Ian Van Reenen, secretary; Travis Tolley, Place 1 director; Neal Spradlin, Place 2 director; Jerod L. Slay, Place 3 director; Michael Uryasz, Place 4 director; Craig Oglesby, district attorney liaison; and Matthew Harris, TYLA director. The association started in 1966 and is made up of lawyers who are 36 years old or younger or who are in the first five years of practice.

