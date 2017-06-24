Neon Signs of Lubbock's Past Bring Downtown into the Future

In the windows of the old Hemphill-Wells building, located on the northwest corner of 13th Street and Avenue J, are neon signs of Lubbock businesses, most of them now long gone. The signs are part of a display arranged by Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, who along with McDougal Companies and PlainsCapital Bank, will remodel the former department store later this year.

