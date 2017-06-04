Neil and Rue McDonald will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception, hosted by their children, at Monterey Church of Christ Fireside Room from 2-3:30 p.m. today, June 4. Children include: Lance McDonald and wife Lauren of Fort Worth, Lisa Robertson and husband Michael of Lubbock and the late Lauri Brown, along with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

