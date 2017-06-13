Muleshoe woman indicted in fatal Central Lubbock T-bone crash

A 32-year-old Muleshoe woman accused of recklessly causing a T-bone wreck that killed a 30-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury. Shani Laine Nichols is charged with a second-degree felony count of manslaughter, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

