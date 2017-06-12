More heat, chance of storms Thursday
It's been five days of 100+ temps in Lubbock and we may continue that trend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. High pressure will keep us about ten degrees or more above normal as we move into the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Dearshelley
|526
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May '17
|NAME
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC