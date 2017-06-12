More heat, chance of storms Thursday

It's been five days of 100+ temps in Lubbock and we may continue that trend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. High pressure will keep us about ten degrees or more above normal as we move into the weekend.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lubbock County was issued at June 15 at 3:37PM CDT

