Medical Examiner releases cause of death for man found in stormwater drainage ditch

14 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A man whose body was found in a stormwater drainage ditch last month in North Lubbock had died in an accident stemming from intoxication, according to a medical examiner's ruling released Thursday. Official findings show 52-year-old Salvador Castro's manner of death was accidental, with his cause of death listed as "blunt force injuries in conjunction with acute alcohol intoxication" along with environmental exposure and dilated cardiomyopathy - described by the Mayo Clinic as a heart disease - according to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office.

