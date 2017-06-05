Man sentenced for interfering with commercial flight crew
A man who disrupted an American Airlines flight from the Los Angeles area, forcing it to make an unscheduled landing in Lubbock, Texas, has been sentenced to 36 months in federal custody. Jerry Ba Nguyen pleaded guilty in February 2017 in district court to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants.
