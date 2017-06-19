Man recovering from deadly Mojave rat...

Man recovering from deadly Mojave rattlesnake bite near Klondike

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m. The snake bit Richards on the hand and within minutes, he began having seizures from the effect of the venom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Plains College prepares for August openin... 26 min nancy p 1
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May '17 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May '17 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May '17 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC