Man recovering from deadly Mojave rattlesnake bite near Klondike

A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m. The snake bit Richards on the hand and within minutes, he began having seizures from the effect of the venom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.