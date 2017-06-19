Man recovering from deadly Mojave rattlesnake bite near Klondike
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m. The snake bit Richards on the hand and within minutes, he began having seizures from the effect of the venom.
