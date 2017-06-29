Man arrested on federal weapons charges stemming from West Lubbock SWAT standoff

A 35-year-old man arrested during a February standoff with police is now facing federal weapons charges from the same episode in which he surrendered to armed police while holding one of his infant daughters. Michael Ortiz, who had been out on bond since March, was arrested on a federal warrant by Lubbock police about noon Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of 53rd Street, according to jail records.

