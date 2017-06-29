Man arrested on federal weapons charges stemming from West Lubbock SWAT standoff
A 35-year-old man arrested during a February standoff with police is now facing federal weapons charges from the same episode in which he surrendered to armed police while holding one of his infant daughters. Michael Ortiz, who had been out on bond since March, was arrested on a federal warrant by Lubbock police about noon Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of 53rd Street, according to jail records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jun 23
|nancy p
|1
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May '17
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC