Man arrested following aggravated ass...

Man arrested following aggravated assault in Colorado City

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

We're told that officers were called out to the 1100 block of E. 9th St. in reference to a man with a gunshot wound. Atkinson was later taken to the Mitchell County Hospital and later airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock for further treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC