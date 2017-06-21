Lubbock Power & Light advances smart meters in upcoming budget

Lubbock's Electric Utility Board adopted a budget for next year that calls for the funding of city-wide advanced electric meters, or smart meters. The entire budget includes $120 million worth of capital improvement projects next fiscal year, about $38 million of which is for the billing system, customer information system, and the purchasing of advanced meters that Lubbock Power & Light hopes to implement by 2020.

