Lubbock police searching for shirtless Grease Monkey vandal
Surveillance video footage posted on LPD's Facebook page shows a shirtless man wearing shorts throwing rocks at a building. A time stamp on the video shows the vandalism occurred around 1:30 a.m. According to a police report, the suspect did not enter the building and no property was stolen from the business, located at 10405 Slide Road.
