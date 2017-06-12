Lubbock police search for three suspects who allegedly pointed gun at good Samaritan during beer run

Lubbock police are searching for three suspects after they allegedly pointed a handgun at a good Samaritan during reported beer run at a Stripes convenience store at 3401 Clovis Road on May 27. Lubbock police are searching for three suspects after they allegedly pointed a handgun at a good Samaritan during reported beer run at a Stripes convenience store at 3401 Clovis Road on May 27. Lubbock police are searching for three suspects who reportedly used a firearm to threaten a good Samaritan who attempted to stop a robbery in which beer was stolen from a North Lubbock Stripes convenience store on May 27. At about 9:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Stripes at 3401 Clovis Road in reference to the robbery, according to the police report.

