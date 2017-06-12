Lubbock police search for three suspe...

Lubbock police search for three suspects who allegedly pointed gun at good Samaritan during beer run

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police are searching for three suspects after they allegedly pointed a handgun at a good Samaritan during reported beer run at a Stripes convenience store at 3401 Clovis Road on May 27. Lubbock police are searching for three suspects after they allegedly pointed a handgun at a good Samaritan during reported beer run at a Stripes convenience store at 3401 Clovis Road on May 27. Lubbock police are searching for three suspects who reportedly used a firearm to threaten a good Samaritan who attempted to stop a robbery in which beer was stolen from a North Lubbock Stripes convenience store on May 27. At about 9:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Stripes at 3401 Clovis Road in reference to the robbery, according to the police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May '17 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC