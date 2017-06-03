Lubbock police chief : "Most Dangerous City" rankings based on misleading numbers

On the heels of an "infotainment" website report labeling Lubbock the most dangerous city in the state, Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens said the title is based on the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program that is misleading. Although the city's population is growing at a rapid rate, causing an increase in certain areas of property crime, Stevens said the chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime here are slim.

