Lubbock native Scott Pelley out as - CBS Evening News' anchor

CBS' effort to brand itself as the home of hard-edged newscasts has been a success in the morning, not so much in the evening - and "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley paid the price for it with his job. The network announced this week that Pelley, a Lubbock native and Coronado High graduate, will return full time to "60 Minutes," the flagship newsmagazine where he divided his time in the six years since he replaced Katie Couric as evening news anchor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.