Lubbock native Scott Pelley out as - CBS Evening News' anchor
CBS' effort to brand itself as the home of hard-edged newscasts has been a success in the morning, not so much in the evening - and "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley paid the price for it with his job. The network announced this week that Pelley, a Lubbock native and Coronado High graduate, will return full time to "60 Minutes," the flagship newsmagazine where he divided his time in the six years since he replaced Katie Couric as evening news anchor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|May 25
|684lpv
|3
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC