Lubbock native Scott Pelley out as - ...

Lubbock native Scott Pelley out as - CBS Evening News' anchor

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

CBS' effort to brand itself as the home of hard-edged newscasts has been a success in the morning, not so much in the evening - and "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley paid the price for it with his job. The network announced this week that Pelley, a Lubbock native and Coronado High graduate, will return full time to "60 Minutes," the flagship newsmagazine where he divided his time in the six years since he replaced Katie Couric as evening news anchor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts May 25 684lpv 3
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC