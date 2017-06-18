Lubbock man in jail after admitting to punching 6-week-old daughter

An 18-year-old man is facing a felony child abuse charge after admitting to Lubbock police he punched his 6-week-old daughter, fracturing her skull. The child was taken to an emergency room at University Medical Center on June 6 with serious injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding in her brain and eye, according to court documents filed the same day.

